Criminalization of Raising Animals: Dutch Sell “Pig Rights”

As USDA confirms frozen meat stocks are plummeting, Dutch farmers are selling “pig rights” for the hefty sum €700k.  But what are “pig rights?”  Christian explains how traditional ranching is actually being criminalized as part of the push to end meat — a lynchpin of the total takeover of food in the Great Reset.  We cannot allow this.  Spread the word.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

