Criminalization of Raising Animals: Dutch Sell “Pig Rights”
As USDA confirms frozen meat stocks are plummeting, Dutch farmers are selling “pig rights” for the hefty sum €700k. But what are “pig rights?” Christian explains how traditional ranching is actually being criminalized as part of the push to end meat — a lynchpin of the total takeover of food in the Great Reset. We cannot allow this. Spread the word.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
