THIS is Where Investors Are Pouring Billions Into Fast! Will $1400 Stimulus Push Markets UP?

With trillions in stimulus, it’s important to see where all of that money is flowing. Could it be in the stock market? Could it be real estate? Or could it be spent on liabilities? The important factor here is that tax dollars are being handed out to pump up the economy. At least that’s the intention. Whether or not it will have a positive impact, that’s something that time will tell.

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for Mar. 23, 2021

Inflation Stations

UBS calculates problem inflation levels for different types of stocks

Stimulus check update: New batch of $1,400 payments coming Wednesday, IRS says

New batch of $1,400 stimulus payments coming Wednesday, IRS says A second batch of $1,400 Covid stimulus checks is scheduled to land in people’s bank accounts on Wednesday, March 24. Those checks began processing on Friday and may be available in some accounts even earlier, according to the Treasury Department, IRS and Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which announced the payments on Monday.

National eviction ban expires in 9 days but CDC may move to extend it

The national eviction ban is set to expire at the end of March. The CDC likely will extend it The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be moving to extend the national eviction moratorium that has been in effect since September and is now scheduled to expire at the end of March.

Bidding wars and soaring prices coming to Canada's cottage country: Royal LePage

Bidding wars and soaring prices coming to Canada’s cottage country: Royal LePage Anyone dreaming of buying property in cottage country for a vacation or a more permanent scenic work from home setup could instead be in for a nightmare. A new report from Royal LePage says recreational property buyers can expect another year of steep price increases, lack of inventory, and even bidding wars like what suburban GTA buyers have had to deal with.

POWELL'S ACTUAL QUOTE: BTC SPECULATIVE ASSET, SUBSTITUTE FOR GOLD MORE THAN THE DOLLAR

VBL on Twitter: “POWELL’S ACTUAL QUOTE: BTC SPECULATIVE ASSET, SUBSTITUTE FOR GOLD MORE THAN THE DOLLARwhich makes ZERO zense pic.twitter.com/zHsj5HXxTf / Twitter” POWELL’S ACTUAL QUOTE: BTC SPECULATIVE ASSET, SUBSTITUTE FOR GOLD MORE THAN THE DOLLARwhich makes ZERO zense pic.twitter.com/zHsj5HXxTf

The #value trade is now a #momentum trade.

JavaScript is not available. The #value trade is now a #momentum trade. pic.twitter.com/fgHLnvkiyJ

Chart 8: Corporate balance sheets are more knowledge-driven

S&P 500 company assets, $tn

Non-Financial Corporate Liability & Assets / GVA

S&P 500 Real Index vs. Exponential Growth Trend



#Technically Speaking: Is The End Of The Value Trade Near?

#Technically Speaking: Is The End Of The Value Trade Near? – RIA The end of the value trade may be near as investors push prices beyond economic growth expectations. Interestingly, it was just last year that I wrote: “The Rotation To Value Is Inevitable.” The critical point of that article was this: “The market’s surge higher since the financial crisis, which has been driven by massive fiscal and monetary policies.

Column: West Virginia: Another tax-free haven?

Column: West Virginia: Another tax-free haven? West Virginia is unique among America’s 50 states. At a convention in Wheeling, Virginia, in 1861, delegates from Virginia’s northwest counties, which were loyal to the Union, voted to break away from that state over the issue of slavery and their refusal to be part of the Confederate states.

Google searches for 'hope' and 'prayer' peak while 'party' and 'festival' slump

Google searches for ‘hope’ and ‘prayer’ peak while ‘party’ and ‘festival’ slump Terms such as “hope”, “hug” and “prayer” reached a record high on Google search in 2020, offering a snapshot of the national mood a year on from the UK’s first lockdown. Searches for “panic attack”, “hypochondriasis” and “how to help” also saw a new high, according to Google Trends data, while interest in “party”, “travel visa” and “festival” dipped to a record low as a result of lockdown restrictions.

Fed intensifies climate risk focus with new panel, scenario analysis

Fed intensifies climate risk focus with new panel, scenario analysis (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is intensifying its efforts to understand and manage global warming threats to the financial system, establishing a panel focused on financial stability risks and looking into the possibility of climate stress tests for banks. The moves at the U.S.

Where big money is flowing into right now. Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “$1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg / Twitter” 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

