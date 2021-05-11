Millions of Americans Out of Work But Companies Can’t Find Workers? Here’s Why

— THE $GPS DAILY VIDEO TO YOU DIRECTLY. SIGN UP FREE:
Employers are struggling to find workers, the question is, why?
#1 EMPLOYERS ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND WORKERS.
#2 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ARE PAYING MORE THAN SOME WAGES
#3 THIS LEADS TO MORE STIMULUS, SO EXPECT MORE INFLATION.
Jobs report April 2021: Hiring boom goes bust
April’s expected hiring boom goes bust as nonfarm payroll gain falls well short of estimates
Hiring was a huge letdown in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a much less than expected 266,000 and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1% amid an escalating shortage of available workers. Dow Jones estimates had been for 1 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.8%.
US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles
US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles
WASHINGTON (AP) – The recovery of America’s job market hit a pause last month as many businesses – from restaurants and hotels to factories and construction companies – struggled to find enough workers to catch up with a rapidly strengthening economic rebound.
‘Job Paradox’ Baffles Economists as U.S. Employers See Shortage – Bloomberg
With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs? | Reuters
With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
(This May 6 story corrects name in paragraphs 25, 26 and 27, to Drew Hall, not Richard Bunce) As the economy revs up to meet the rapacious demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their yawning need for labor. Take Alex Washut.
Torrent Of Federal Cash Stifling Return To Work As Fed Repeats Historic Error – In Reverse – Wirepoints | Wirepoints
Torrent Of Federal Cash Stifling Return To Work As Fed Repeats Historic Error – In Reverse – Wirepoints | Wirepoints
It took decades for a consensus to form about the folly of federal policy at the outset of the Great Depression. This time, the reverse blunder and its consequences won’t take long to figure out. They are in plain view already.
U.S. Chamber Calls for Ending $300 Weekly Supplemental Unemployment Benefits to Address Labor Shortages | U.S. Chamber of Commerce
U.S. Chamber Calls for Ending $300 Weekly Supplemental Unemployment Benefits to Address Labor Shortages
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following statement can be attributed to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market.
Restaurants Serve Up Signing Bonuses, Higher Pay to Win Back Workers – WSJ
Restaurants Serve Up Signing Bonuses, Higher Pay to Win Back Workers
Restaurants spent much of the past year trying to win back customers. Now, they are struggling to win back employees. Nationwide chains and independent eateries alike said they can’t hire enough workers to staff kitchens and dining rooms, just as Covid-19 restrictions relax and more consumers want to eat out again.
Government Grew by 48,000 Employees in April | CNSNews
Government Grew by 48,000 Employees in April
(Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal, state and local governments in the United States increased their employment by a combined 48,000 workers in April, according to the numbers released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From March to April, the number of workers employed by government in the United States climbed from 21,543,000 to 21,591,000.
Grocers, Restaurants to Suppliers: Hurry Up, Make More – WSJ
WSJ News Exclusive | Grocers, Restaurants to Suppliers: Hurry Up, Make More
Friction between food retailers and their suppliers is adding costs across the food chain. Big buyers including Walmart Inc. and Sysco Corp. are fining suppliers over infractions like late or incomplete orders. Retailers excused such penalties for months during the pandemic when surging demand led to widespread shortages.
Copper jumps to record as growth bets supercharge commodities | The Edge Markets
Copper jumps to record as growth bets supercharge commodities
Copper soared to an all-time high as optimism about a global rebound from the pandemic spurs a surge across commodities markets. The metal – an economic bellwether – is front and centre in a rally that’s driven raw materials from lumber to iron ore to multi-year highs or records.
New Record
Copper surges to all-time high on record bet
No Title
No Description
Stock market may be misreading what weak jobs report means for the Fed
The stock market may be misreading what this weak jobs report means for the Fed
The much weaker than expected April jobs report reinforces the Federal Reserve’s easy policy stance, but some strategists still expect the central bank to signal in the next couple of months that it will slow down its bond buying.
People are giving up on going back to work it seems and the unemployment rate actually rose slightly! More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
“What’s really going on here? Do you think that people don’t have an incentive to work if they are offered money from the government?”
#TheMoneyGPS
