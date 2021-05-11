Millions of Americans Out of Work But Companies Can’t Find Workers? Here’s Why

source

— THE $GPS DAILY VIDEO TO YOU DIRECTLY. SIGN UP FREE:

TheMoneyGPS.com

Employers are struggling to find workers, the question is, why?

$GPS

$GPS INSIGHTS

#1 EMPLOYERS ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND WORKERS.

#2 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ARE PAYING MORE THAN SOME WAGES

#3 THIS LEADS TO MORE STIMULUS, SO EXPECT MORE INFLATION.

•

Jobs report April 2021: Hiring boom goes bust

April’s expected hiring boom goes bust as nonfarm payroll gain falls well short of estimates Hiring was a huge letdown in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a much less than expected 266,000 and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1% amid an escalating shortage of available workers. Dow Jones estimates had been for 1 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.8%.

US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles

US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles WASHINGTON (AP) – The recovery of America’s job market hit a pause last month as many businesses – from restaurants and hotels to factories and construction companies – struggled to find enough workers to catch up with a rapidly strengthening economic rebound.

‘Job Paradox’ Baffles Economists as U.S. Employers See Shortage – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-06/companies-warn-of-u-s-labor-shortages-economists-call-temporary

archive

With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs? | Reuters

With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs? (This May 6 story corrects name in paragraphs 25, 26 and 27, to Drew Hall, not Richard Bunce) As the economy revs up to meet the rapacious demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their yawning need for labor. Take Alex Washut.

Torrent Of Federal Cash Stifling Return To Work As Fed Repeats Historic Error – In Reverse – Wirepoints | Wirepoints

Torrent Of Federal Cash Stifling Return To Work As Fed Repeats Historic Error – In Reverse – Wirepoints | Wirepoints It took decades for a consensus to form about the folly of federal policy at the outset of the Great Depression. This time, the reverse blunder and its consequences won’t take long to figure out. They are in plain view already.

U.S. Chamber Calls for Ending $300 Weekly Supplemental Unemployment Benefits to Address Labor Shortages | U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Chamber Calls for Ending $300 Weekly Supplemental Unemployment Benefits to Address Labor Shortages WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following statement can be attributed to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market.

Restaurants Serve Up Signing Bonuses, Higher Pay to Win Back Workers – WSJ

Restaurants Serve Up Signing Bonuses, Higher Pay to Win Back Workers Restaurants spent much of the past year trying to win back customers. Now, they are struggling to win back employees. Nationwide chains and independent eateries alike said they can’t hire enough workers to staff kitchens and dining rooms, just as Covid-19 restrictions relax and more consumers want to eat out again.

archive

Government Grew by 48,000 Employees in April | CNSNews

Government Grew by 48,000 Employees in April (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal, state and local governments in the United States increased their employment by a combined 48,000 workers in April, according to the numbers released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From March to April, the number of workers employed by government in the United States climbed from 21,543,000 to 21,591,000.

Grocers, Restaurants to Suppliers: Hurry Up, Make More – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Grocers, Restaurants to Suppliers: Hurry Up, Make More Friction between food retailers and their suppliers is adding costs across the food chain. Big buyers including Walmart Inc. and Sysco Corp. are fining suppliers over infractions like late or incomplete orders. Retailers excused such penalties for months during the pandemic when surging demand led to widespread shortages.

archive

Copper jumps to record as growth bets supercharge commodities | The Edge Markets

Copper jumps to record as growth bets supercharge commodities Copper soared to an all-time high as optimism about a global rebound from the pandemic spurs a surge across commodities markets. The metal – an economic bellwether – is front and centre in a rally that’s driven raw materials from lumber to iron ore to multi-year highs or records.

New Record



Copper surges to all-time high on record bet



No Title No Description

Stock market may be misreading what weak jobs report means for the Fed

The stock market may be misreading what this weak jobs report means for the Fed The much weaker than expected April jobs report reinforces the Federal Reserve’s easy policy stance, but some strategists still expect the central bank to signal in the next couple of months that it will slow down its bond buying.

People are giving up on going back to work it seems and the unemployment rate actually rose slightly! More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd / Twitter” BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #jobs

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report