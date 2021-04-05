Paris-Berlin Oppose Ukrainian Offensive, Call on Kiev to De-Escalate
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. President Biden affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Zelenskyy’s plan…
GermanForeignOffice on Twitter: “Concerned by growing number of ceasefire violations in #EasternUkraine. We are monitoring the situation and call for restraint + immediate de-escalation. 🇩🇪 and 🇫🇷 support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of 🇺🇦, continue efforts to see the Minsk agreements implemented. pic.twitter.com/13PRj6PP3r / Twitter”
Concerned by growing number of ceasefire violations in #EasternUkraine. We are monitoring the situation and call for restraint + immediate de-escalation. 🇩🇪 and 🇫🇷 support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of 🇺🇦, continue efforts to see the Minsk agreements implemented. pic.twitter.com/13PRj6PP3r
Berlin-Paris marriage, them hypocrisy , it’s not Ukrainian, but US…. The US first use you!!! Then when, you become irrelevant spit you, US does not give a dame, about Ukraine, or the EU… Russia is fully alert if the suckers fire first shot, then bye-bye Josephine (Ukraine).
The US is still in revenge mode after being outsmarted by Russia. When the US was busy playing tiddlywinks with the coup d’état in Ukraine, Russia moved a couple of chess pieces and supported the Crimea referendum on reuniting with Russia. Surely this must be why the US keeps referring to the internal Ukrainian crisis as “international”.
The US is still taking its revenge on a few other countries that have beaten off its attacks and/or attempted coups, such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Syria.
the game is simple 😎 ukrops (khazarian scum) attack Russia on behalf of US khazarian mafia and EU gets FUCKED by Russia and nord stream is shut – easy peasy 😈
Puppet Biden and the globalist powers that be are likely behind their puppet Zelensky’s aggressive declaration against Russia looking a reason to provoke Russia. Germany and France want no part of war in their backyard with Russia knowing the conequences could be disasterous for the EU. The bottom line is Putin will not tolerate any attempt by anyone to take the Crimea away.
April 2021 WORLD BEYOND WAR Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week did not threaten war or scream that he was coming to eat your children. This may come as a shock to some media consumers, but what he did was hold out hope that despite the name-calling and insults from U.S. President Joe Biden, there were people in the United States willing and able to make peace. “As far as I know,” he said, “the other day 27 political organisations in the United States publicly urged the Biden administration to change the rhetoric and the essence of the U.S.… Read more »