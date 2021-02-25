EU Faces 3rd Lockdown as Macron, Merkel Flounder
News Topic 58:
Merkel says she WON’T have Oxford vaccine despite EU crisis: German leader backs…
French vaccination drive ‘too slow to prevent third wave’
Institut Pasteur experts say vaccine pace is ‘insufficient’ to balance British strain But third-wave hospital cases could be slashed if France matches UK jab pace Emmanuel Macron was challenged by EU leaders for raising AstraZeneca doubts The pace of France’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is too slow to prevent new lockdown measures being needed to halt a third wave of hospitalisations, top scientists say.
