EU Faces 3rd Lockdown as Macron, Merkel Flounder

EU Faces 3rd Lockdown as Macron, Merkel Flounder

News Topic 58:

Merkel says she WON’T have Oxford vaccine despite EU crisis: German leader backs…

French vaccination drive ‘too slow to prevent third wave’

Institut Pasteur experts say vaccine pace is ‘insufficient’ to balance British strain But third-wave hospital cases could be slashed if France matches UK jab pace Emmanuel Macron was challenged by EU leaders for raising AstraZeneca doubts The pace of France’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is too slow to prevent new lockdown measures being needed to halt a third wave of hospitalisations, top scientists say.

Robert Tyrrell
Robert Tyrrell
February 25, 2021

The world is run by morons and the people who listen to them are even worse…

