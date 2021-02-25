Armenia “‘attempted coup.” Pashinyan defies army demand for resignation
Armenian PM Pashinyan says army demand for his resignation amounts to ‘attempted coup’ & calls on supporters to rally in capital
A power struggle has broken out in Armenia after the military called for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down in the latest challenge to his leadership since he signed a ceasefire that paused fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.
