Biden formally recognizes Armenian Genocide. Praise from Yerevan, anger from Turkey
Turkey Summons US Ambassador, Says Armenian Genocide Statement “Alienating” A NATO Ally
Turkey has responded to Biden’s Armenian Genocide statement from early in the day by summoning US Ambassador David Satterfield to Ankara, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. In addition to the swift condemnation from Turkey a mere minutes after the statement was out, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also asserted Biden’s statement is “null and void in terms of international law” and that it “caused a wound that was difficult to repair.”
