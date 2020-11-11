Azerbaijan-Armenia war ends. Russia takes full control of Caucasus
‘The army said to stop’: Armenian PM Pashinyan claims controversial agreement with Baku was encouraged by his military
Armenia’s Prime Minister was told to sign a truce with Azerbaijan by the leaders of his country’s armed forces, who explained that their resources were depleted. That’s according to Nikol Pashinyan himself, speaking on Tuesday. The embattled PM has spent the morning trying to explain his decision to angry citizens, after the surprise Moscow-brokered midnight peace deal, which saw Yerevan make considerable concessions to Azerbaijan.
