Trump movement more powerful than DEEP STATE expected

Ex-CIA Chief Under Obama Urges Palace Coup Against Trump So He Doesn’t “Declassify Everything”
Days ago amid the Trump administration’s election challenge turmoil which has resulted in over a dozen lawsuits filed in several battleground states, Donald Trump Jr. urged the president to unleash the nuclear option: “DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!!” he wrote in all caps on Twitter. “We can’t let the bad actors get away with it.”
Trump isn’t very smart. He’d have done this long ago, and started his own TV station besides getting rid of all these assassins in his cabinet. I doubt he’ll do what’s right now since he hasn’t yet. He could make major impact and changes now if he had the brains and balls.
Pretty sure he’s thinking about the American citizen first. As your plan, which I have fantasized about many times, would very well destroy the world economy. I’d enjoy putting up 100 gallows on White House lawn and have hangings on Friday mornings followed by a light brunch. But that would crash the world economy as well. About all he can do in his next term is get the Sidney Powells to head DOJ and FBI etc and figure out who to target without tearing down the entire house of cards.
A little over the top maybe, but for once, I basically agree with what you are saying. I think one thing you are overlooking is that it was his first term, and with the opposition branding him a Fascist, he felt he had to tread lightly. Its a narrow path, I think he overcompensated. The other thing is, he did not have ANY support from those around him, like Barr and Haspel, who I think have both deliberately worked to undermine him and prevent him from taking strong action.Its EASY to say “well, those are the people I am talking… Read more »
You are absolutely right. It has become so easy and commonplace for people to shift the blame instead of taking some personal responsibility. One man cannot do everything, especially when he’s been undermined and blamed at every turn. He is now in the process of cleaning out the evil and corrupt people and their agendas, which would have culminated in a total tyrannical government without mercy or morality. We need to applaude President Trump for his courage and fortitude in accomplishing this in order to protect the freedoms of the American Republic and it’s citizens which; by the way, will… Read more »
Its not really my intent to put Trump on a pedestal here either, there were things he could have done better, but the fact is the central reason he was unable to accomplish most of what he set out to do, and what Craig Watson is largely right in saying needed to be done, namely arresting the RussiaGate coup plotters on both sides of the aisle, is because of our 45 years of complacency in accepting the overwhelming level of corruption in our respective democracies. If we are to have ANY hope at all of moving forward, we need to… Read more »
One more thing I will mention here, I already mentioned it on Eric Zuesses “covid” thread, but its something that really needs to get “out”. I can imaging some of those on the right thinking to themselves “Vietnam???!! But, but THEY”RE COMMIES!!!!!” We listen to Vietnamese media daily, and they are one of the VERY FEW countries on the face of the planet that are shouting from the rooftops that this election is fraudulent, and a coup d’etat. And interestingly enough, as I pointed out on Erics thread, they are also reporting some of the lowest covid numbers on the… Read more »
So why the hell he doesn’t do it? What is he waiting for for so long?
Why Assange and Snowden still not pardoned?
Why nothing has been declassified yet?
He had 4 years, FOUR years to do something.
You didn’t happen notice that he was working for Israel….not draining the swamp like he promised? I did.
Who do you trust more. OBAMA and Biden the drone masters. AOC who is acting like a dictator threatening 50% of Americans by destroying their way of employment? Or Trump.
Hillary is coming in on her broom to reorganize the graft schemes. Ogrifter bama will help too.
hey Trump! I have a GREAT idea! if the Americian system chews you up and spits you out, change citizenship and run for Prime Minister!!! MCGA!!!!!
