Armenia – Azerbaijan conflict destabilizes Caucasus, threatens Russian security

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/russia/502636-armenia-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh-trick/)…

The information war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is as keenly fought as the one on the battlefields of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. On Monday evening, both sides celebrated purported successes while downplaying setbacks.

The conflicting accounts featured an Azerbaijani report on the capture of three villages and Armenian claims of eliminating 200 enemy troops.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the forces of Nagorno-Karabakh successfully implemented a “tactical trick” on Monday, which allowed them to deliver significant losses to Azerbaijan’s military.

According to the ministry, the fighters imitated retreat from their battle positions in one of the key areas on the contact line. And when the Azerbaijani soldiers moved in to occupy the ground that they thought was abandoned, they walked straight into a trap.

An Azerbaijani unit was subject to intensive artillery fire and lost some 200 soldiers before fleeing, the Armenian side insisted.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report