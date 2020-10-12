Russia brokers fragile ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Via Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/12/nagorno-karabakh-truce-crumbling-as-warring-sides-allege-attacks)…

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and Azerbaijan also said it had launched air raids as a humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that came into effect on Saturday appeared increasingly frayed.

The Russian-brokered ceasefire, clinched after 10 hours of talks in Moscow, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead under the mediation of the Red Cross.

The talks were the first diplomatic contact between the two since fighting over the mountainous enclave erupted on September 27, leaving hundreds of people dead. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

