Fed Prepares MASSIVE QE Expanding Balance Sheet To $10 Trillion! U.S. Dollar Doomed?

We haven’t seen this much debt amassed in such a short period of time. With governments relying so heavily on low interest rates to be able to pay back their overlord central bankers, where does this leave the future of all currencies versus their relationship to real goods? Not a very pretty picture it would seem.

‘I don’t see any moral hazards here’—Fed’s Kashkari on more aid for airlines

'I don't see any moral hazards here'-Fed's Kashkari on more aid for airlines Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the merits of providing more federal aid to airlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Fed Economist Says Much More QE Needed to Offset Zero Bound – Bloomberg

Pandemic Recession Dynamics: The Role of Monetary Policy in Shifting a U-Shaped Recession to a V-Shaped Rebound

Years of low interest rates made the current economic crisis worse, Fed’s Rosengren says

Years of low interest rates made the current economic crisis worse, Fed’s Rosengren says Years of low interest rates led to excessive risk taking in commercial real estate and will make the current economic downturn even more severe, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Thursday. The central bank official said he expects a wave of defaults and bankruptcies to hit that will aggravate an unemployment problem that has hit lower-wage workers disproportionately.

Top 50 Richest People in the US Are Worth as Much as Poorest 165 Million – Bloomberg

Weekly jobless claims: Unemployment benefit claims worse than expected

Jobless claims were worse than expected amid slowdown in hiring First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 840,000 last week, higher than expected in another sign that the spike in job growth over the summer has cooled heading into Election Day. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting 825,000 new claims. Though the total was a bit worse than Wall Street expected, it still represented a modest decline from the upwardly revised 849,000 from a week earlier.

Lloyd Blankfein sees `bubble elements’ in markets thanks to ‘free’ money

Lloyd Blankfein sees `bubble elements’ in markets thanks to ‘free’ money Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein sees speculative elements across markets for stocks and bonds. Blankfein, a billionaire who served as Goldman’s CEO from 2006 to 2018, said Thursday on CNBC’s ” Squawk Box” that low interest rates were essentially creating free money for big institutional investors.

Will I get a second stimulus check? Here’s where Trump, Congress stand

There’s no stimulus deal in sight: What does that mean for you? Another stimulus package appears to be on hold until after the presidential election, threatening to delay urgently needed unemployment aid and a second round of $1,200 direct payments by at least a month.

Vatican used charity funds to bet on Hertz credit derivatives | Financial Times

Vatican used charity funds to bet on Hertz credit derivatives The Vatican invested some donations for the poor and needy in derivatives that bet on the creditworthiness of Hertz, the US car rental company that defaulted on its debts earlier this year, according to documents seen by the Financial Times.

New ship orders sink as fear of future economic crisis grows

New ship orders sink as fear of future economic crisis grows What will the next decade bring for the notoriously unpredictable world of ocean shipping? The bull case is that shipyard orderbooks have fallen to multi-decade lows because owners don’t want to buy 25-year assets until they know the decarbonization rules. As regulatory risks continue to artificially constrain orders, cargo demand growth will outpace vessel supply.

The US debt is now projected to be larger than the US economy – CNN

