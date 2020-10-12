in Latest, Video

Is Putin trolling comrade Biden or endorsing Joe? Trump tough on Russia

100 Views 3 Comments

****News Topic 84*****

Putin Trolls Biden: Communists & Dems Share ‘Common Values’ While Trump Record Hard On Russia

Putin Trolls Biden: Communists & Dems Share ‘Common Values’ While Trump Record Hard On Russia

Like much of the American public, the Russian public is no doubt weary of the prior couple years of non-stop ‘Russiagate’ headlines and wild accusations out of Western press, which all are now pretty much in complete agreement came to absolutely nothing.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinAlex ChristoforouTrumpBiden

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 12, 2020

Perhaps those evil nasty Moscovite slavs have caused terminal chaos in the UK?

UK Column News – 12th October 2020

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 12, 2020

Of course the BBC supports the evil ones.

0
Reply
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
October 12, 2020

I feel as sure as I can that Putin is trolling Biden. While doing so, he is helping Trump. Putin is highly intelligent and informed. He KNOWS that the democrats have absolutely nothing in common with Christianity as it is understood in the Russian Orthodox church. In fact, the democrats are now attacking Trump’s choice for SCOTUS based on her Catholic religion. The entire “politically correct” democratic Agenda – pro-choice, pro LGHT, pro war, neoliberal, anti-labor etc. is the very antithesis of Christian values. I suspect that the Russians listening to Putin on this topic are laughing their asses off,… Read more »

0
Reply

Russia brokers fragile ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Trump hints at October surprise. Talks of “calm before the storm”