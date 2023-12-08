Ukrainian corruption allows for chemical dump in farmlands

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been accused of signing an agreement with Alexander Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, allowing the disposal of toxic chemical waste in the fertile farmlands of western Ukraine.

On November 7, Soros met with Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff to Zelensky. Yermak is a former entertainment lawyer and film producer who followed Zelensky from his days of being a TV star who comically played a Ukrainian president.

Yermak’s wheeling and dealing has faced him with allegations of corruption involving himself, his brother and his deputy.

In March 2020, a month after Yermak became chief of staff, video tapes surfaced in which Yermak’s brother, Denys, now a soldier, is offering influence peddling to obtain government jobs.

Yermak travels internationally and signs deals in the name of Ukraine, which experts point out is above his job title. This is intended to shield Zelensky from the dirty business of shady deals which Yermak can conduct on his behalf.

While western countries have sent more than $140 billion in support of Ukraine, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition lawmaker, warns the donors that Ukraine is still as corrupt as ever.

“Now, they are stealing our money,” Zheleznyak said of officials who tolerated graft. “In the future, they could steal your money.”

Zelensky fired more than a dozen senior officials in January on corruption charges, and on August 11, he fired all the regional heads of military recruitment centers, after an audit revealed corruption by officials.

Both the International Monetary Fund and the European Union have released reports urging Ukraine to stop the widespread and pervasive culture of corruption.

Jules Vincent is a French investigative journalist and environmental activist. A member of the Ukrainian Ministry of the environment contacted Vincent with the allegations and details while requesting anonymity.

Perfluorooctanoic acid is one of the chemicals to be dumped in Ukraine. It is a cancer risk, and disrupts the hormonal system in humans. Additionally, they intend to dump a chemical compound of PVC, a known cancer causing substance which destroys the endocrine system in humans. Leaving these chemicals in the fertile farm lands of western Ukraine would pose a threat to Ukrainian wheat which is exported globally, and if those crops were threatened by toxic chemicals leeching in to the soil, a global famine could be a result.

Europe has been shipping huge amounts of toxic waste to developing countries. Seattle-based Basel Action Network found in a two-year investigation that illegal shipments went to Africa, South East Asia, and Ukraine. While a number of European countries were found to be in violation, it was the UK who ranked the highest.

According to a listing of the annual generation of hazardous waste, the US is ranked second globally.

Landfill dumping of hazardous waste is one of many ways to deal with waste disposal. In a method called “Landfarming”, wastes are blended with the surface soil and other substances may be added to enhance the treatment. This is likely the plan for Ukraine which Yermak has agreed to.

Alexander Soros is an American businessman and philanthropist, and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation.

Yermak is focused on generating income for Ukraine, in the face of waning support in the US Congress for additional funding for the Ukraine war against Russia. The republican members of US Congress are re-thinking their previous blind-support of the war in Ukraine, as they come to grips with an apparent never-ending-war. Their candidate is former President Donald Trump, who has said he will stop the war in Ukraine when he takes office in January 2025, if he wins the November 2024 election.

Trump and the conservative Republicans feel that the war should have been avoided, and it was the Biden administration which urged Zelensky to begin the conflict. The Biden administration is battling Russia and using Ukraine as the battlefield, with the innocent Ukrainian civilians the dead, maimed and homeless victims paying the highest price for yet another American war fought for regime change.

Viktoria Spartz, a US Congress member of the Tea Party Republican faction, accused Yermak of corruption and called for his resignation in 2022. Spartz is a Ukrainian born naturalized US citizen who entered public service.

Dow chemicals has found overseas dumps before. In 2012, Indian media reported environmental activists were protesting the shipment of Dow chemical waste to Mumbai.

The so-called “Good Group” included Bill Gates, Ted Turner, David Rockefeller, Jr., George Soros and Warren Buffet met secretly in May 2009 to discuss the greatest global threat: overpopulation.

To control population means you must devise ways to control the masses who live in poverty. These people are the same as those who depend on Ukrainian wheat exported to Africa and the Middle East.

This group of men, the richest of the richest, are said to have discussed one tactic to limit population: a global famine. Vincent has suggested that the Soros plan to dump toxic chemical wastes in Ukrainian farmlands may be a strategy of the plan to limit overpopulation.

Ukraine is not a party to any environmental restrictions, unlike EU member states. It is also rife with corruption which makes for a prescription for environmental hazards.

During the Obama administration, Vice President Joe Biden was sent to Ukraine to wipe out corruption. He did not succeed, but instead became mired in corruption accusations and investigations stemming from his son, Hunter Biden’s dubious wheeling and dealing in Ukraine.

When Trump became President in 2016, he viewed Ukraine and the Zelensky administration as corrupt, and he said “they were out to bring him down”. A simple phone call between the two leaders turned into an impeachment trial against Trump. In about one year, we may see Trump back in office, and he has promised a cleaning out of the “Deep State” which may see the Zelensky administration targeted as a partner of the American “Deep State”.

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist

