CEO of Turkish Thodex bolts with $2B. 4 arrested from Turkish Cypto Exchange Vebitcoin
As a countrywide cryptocurrency ban looms, multiple Turkish exchanges have now come under investigation with four employees of the recently-shuttered Vebitcoin exchange arrested this morning for allegations of fraud.
Turkish authorities have detained 62 people over alleged links to the Istanbul-based cryptocurrency exchange Thodex after its founder fled with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets, Turkish media reported. The suspects were apprehended in raids carried out in eight cities including Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.
Fled to a UK offshore bank, no doubt. Only 15% laundering charge. Best rates overall. Only the best people need apply.
Does that come with or without a UK passport for the ‘politically persecuted’?