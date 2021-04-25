in Latest, Video

CEO of Turkish Thodex bolts with $2B. 4 arrested from Turkish Cypto Exchange Vebitcoin

Four arrested after Turkish exchange Vebitcoin closes its doors

As a countrywide cryptocurrency ban looms, multiple Turkish exchanges have now come under investigation with four employees of the recently-shuttered Vebitcoin exchange arrested this morning for allegations of fraud.

Dozens Arrested After CEO Of Turkish Crypto Exchange Flees With $2 Billion

Turkish authorities have detained 62 people over alleged links to the Istanbul-based cryptocurrency exchange Thodex after its founder fled with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets, Turkish media reported. The suspects were apprehended in raids carried out in eight cities including Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

MUKGA
MUKGA
April 25, 2021

Fled to a UK offshore bank, no doubt. Only 15% laundering charge. Best rates overall. Only the best people need apply.

Curious King George
Curious King George
Reply to  MUKGA
April 25, 2021

Does that come with or without a UK passport for the ‘politically persecuted’?

