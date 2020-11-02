in Latest, Video

Russia warns: “All necessary assistance” to Armenia if conflict expanded

Russia warns: “All necessary assistance” to Armenia if conflict expanded

The Duran: Episode 724

Russia to ‘assist’ Armenia if conflict with Azerbaijan spreads beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia has pledged Armenia “all necessary assistance” if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict expands to Armenian territory. Shelling has broken a fourth internationally mediated cease-fire bid.

 

Russia to ‘assist’ Armenia if conflict with Azerbaijan spreads beyond Nagorno-Karabakh | DW | 31.10.2020

Russia would be prepared to render “all necessary assistance” to treaty partner Armenia if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict expanded to Armenian territory, Russia’s Foreign Ministry declared Saturday. Overnight, Armenia and Azerbaijan had again accused each other of shelling residential areas of the separatist Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh – internationally recognized as lying within Azerbaijan.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaArmeniaThe Duran

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Father Peter Heers on the Election – How ought an Orthodox Christian vote? [Video]