Russia warns: “All necessary assistance” to Armenia if conflict expanded
The Duran: Episode 724
Russia to ‘assist’ Armenia if conflict with Azerbaijan spreads beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russia has pledged Armenia “all necessary assistance” if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict expands to Armenian territory. Shelling has broken a fourth internationally mediated cease-fire bid.
Russia to ‘assist’ Armenia if conflict with Azerbaijan spreads beyond Nagorno-Karabakh | DW | 31.10.2020
Russia would be prepared to render “all necessary assistance” to treaty partner Armenia if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict expanded to Armenian territory, Russia’s Foreign Ministry declared Saturday. Overnight, Armenia and Azerbaijan had again accused each other of shelling residential areas of the separatist Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh – internationally recognized as lying within Azerbaijan.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.