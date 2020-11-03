Stimulus Effect Already Worn Off! Economic Turmoil Accelerates as Fed Called To “Do More”

Look at what happened. The markets came down a few days and everyone is freaking out. Someone do something they said! The Fed must act. They haven’t announced a new program in weeks, right? Look, let’s be honest here. This is a complete fraud. We all know it. You know it. They know it. It’s not as if this can continue forever. The question is, what have they prepared for what’s coming next?
Henry Kravis Says the Market Is Wilder Than at Any Time in His Career
“I’ve been investing for over 50 years, I don’t remember a time when I’ve seen such volatility as we see today,” KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis says.
Fed cuts Main Street loan minimum by 60%, widening borrower pool – BNN Bloomberg
The Federal Reserve sharply reduced the minimum loan size in its Main Street Lending Program, potentially opening the emergency facilities to more U.S. businesses at a time when Congress remains deadlocked on additional aid.
The Fed could face more pressure to act: ‘They don’t have the luxury of time anymore’
With inflation still elusive and a host of questions surrounding an economy that just set a single-quarter record for growth, the Federal Reserve faces a choice of whether to wait for conditions to unfold further, or act now to provide some extra help.
Energy’s Plunge Is Now Worst Among S&P Sectors Dating to 1928
Bloomberg 3 days ago Casey Wagner (Bloomberg) — Energy stocks are suffering through their worst retreat in almost a century. In the biggest drop of any sector going back to 1928, energy stocks have lost 60% more value than the S&P 500 Index has, data from Sundial Capital Research show.
The stock market accelerated from March 2020 up until recently. Many have been asking which tech stocks to buy in 2020. There has been more and more currency, debt, money flowing into equities during this period.
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think that the Fed and/or government will at some point increase stimulus?”
