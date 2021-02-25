Giant Trudeau watches over Biden in BIZARRE White House meme

in Latest, Video

How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM

The Biden administration has taken a popular meme and mutilated it, leaving what appears to be praise for Canada’s Justin Trudeau but which was hard to understand either way. Biden’s White House Twitter account posted two images in a row captioned “How it started. How it’s going” on Wednesday.

