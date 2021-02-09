Merkel Publicly Humiliates Macron, Rejects His Call to Stop Nord Stream 2
France presses Germany to ditch Nord Stream 2 over Navalny
France has urged Germany to scrap a major gas pipeline project — Nord Stream 2 — with Russia. EU members are considering sanctions over the detention…
France presses Germany to ditch Nord Stream 2 over Navalny
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune on Monday said France had urged Germany to drop the Nord Stream II project, particularly after recent mass arrests of supporters of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The US and several European countries such as Poland have strongly criticized the building of the pipeline, saying it will increase German and EU reliance on Russia for critical gas supplies.
