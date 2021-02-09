in Latest, Video

Google folds to Australian government, offers paid platform to some publishers

Google folds to Australian government, offers paid platform to some publishers

Google Reverses Course In Australia – Opens Paid Platform For (Some) Australian News

Google Reverses Course In Australia – Opens Paid Platform For (Some) Australian News

The Australian government has possibly obtained a rare, partial victory in its standoff with Google. The US-based tech giant has appeared to reverse course as Australia holds hearings aimed at enacting legislation that would effectively force Google to pay local sources for news it links to and features in its search engine.

Greg
Greg
February 9, 2021

Those specky-eyed basement-dwelling nerds have been allowed to get above themselves. Threatening countries … the audacity of them. I’m happy for Sky News Australia, since it’s one of the few media outlets questioning narratives on climate change, Covid and other key issues.

Graham
Graham
February 9, 2021
After watching this video on YouTube I searched for the article in Chrome typing ‘google folds australian’ and it came up first in the results 🙂 so they’re not managing to suppress all your content yet Alex. Please keep them coming.

FranBrown
FranBrown
February 9, 2021
Well done Scott Morrison. The Googles, Amazons, Facebooks etc of this world, may yet have their “services” put in their place.

