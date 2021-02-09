Google folds to Australian government, offers paid platform to some publishers
****News Topic 279*****
Google Reverses Course In Australia – Opens Paid Platform For (Some) Australian News
Google Reverses Course In Australia – Opens Paid Platform For (Some) Australian News
The Australian government has possibly obtained a rare, partial victory in its standoff with Google. The US-based tech giant has appeared to reverse course as Australia holds hearings aimed at enacting legislation that would effectively force Google to pay local sources for news it links to and features in its search engine.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Those specky-eyed basement-dwelling nerds have been allowed to get above themselves. Threatening countries … the audacity of them. I’m happy for Sky News Australia, since it’s one of the few media outlets questioning narratives on climate change, Covid and other key issues.
After watching this video on YouTube I searched for the article in Chrome typing ‘google folds australian’ and it came up first in the results 🙂 so they’re not managing to suppress all your content yet Alex. Please keep them coming.
Well done Scott Morrison. The Googles, Amazons, Facebooks etc of this world, may yet have their “services” put in their place.