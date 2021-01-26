Australia says “INEVITABLE,” Google & Facebook will pay for news
****News Topic 266*****
Australia Hits Back At Google, Facebook: It’s “Inevitable” You’ll Soon Pay For Hosting Australian News
Australia Hits Back At Google, Facebook: It’s “Inevitable” You’ll Soon Pay For Hosting Australian News
Neither side is backing down after weeks of standoff between the Australian government and Google over proposed legislation aimed at better compensating and rewarding local news publishers, while bringing greater transparency to the way algorithms employed by Google, Facebook, and YouTube work.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.