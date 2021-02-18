in Latest, Video

Google strikes a deal with Australia

50 Views

Google strikes a deal with Australia

****News Topic 291*****

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licencing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that were reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGoogleAustralia

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trump hits back at “Political Hack” Mitch McConnell

Trump is back. McConnell's grip on GOP slipping