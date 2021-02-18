Trump hits back at “Political Hack” Mitch McConnell
Trump declares war on McConnell — vows to back MAGA challengers against GOP
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and vowed to back primary opponents who support Trump’s agenda. The fiery statement, which describes McConnell as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” comes after the Senate GOP leader accused Trump of bearing responsibility for the deadly Capitol riot.
