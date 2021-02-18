in Latest, Video

Trump hits back at “Political Hack” Mitch McConnell

The Duran: Episode 888

Trump declares war on McConnell — vows to back MAGA challengers against GOP

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and vowed to back primary opponents who support Trump’s agenda. The fiery statement, which describes McConnell as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” comes after the Senate GOP leader accused Trump of bearing responsibility for the deadly Capitol riot.

