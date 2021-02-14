Trump wins, Mitch McConnell loses
McConnell Says Trump “Responsible For Provoking” Attack After Voting To Acquit; Trump Says MAGA “Has Just Begun”
House Managers Fold: Will Not Call Impeachment Witnesses After Pelosi Subpoena Threat
Update (1300ET) : After a couple of hours of ‘negotiations’ during which Sen. Cruz threatened to subpoena Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Trump’s lawyers said they would call “100s of witnesses”, a deal has been reached that means no witnesses will be called.
