WaPo admits reporting fake news on Trump – Georgia phone call
The Duran: Episode 914
Trump Issues Response To WaPo Election Call Hoax; Democrats Cited ‘Find The Fraud’ In Impeachment Brief
Update 1918ET: Former President Trump has issued a response after the Washington Post admitted to publishing a report falsely accusing him of pressuring a Georgia official to ‘find the fraud,’ – a statement which was debunked by audio of the call, but not before it spread through left-wing MSM echo chambers like wildfire.
