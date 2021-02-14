Merkel Petulant and Angry As Power Wanes
Germany: Angela Merkel Loses Her Way, and Her Temper, in the Corona Crisis
One might think that Chancellor Angela Merkel, with her background in science, would be a perfect fit in the coronavirus pandemic. But lately, she has been losing her patience with state governors and having trouble connecting with the German populace.
