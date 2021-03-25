in Latest, Video

Merkel’s Easter U-Turn, German Government in “Free Fall”

350 Views 6 Votes 1 Comment

Merkel’s Easter U-Turn, German Government in “Free Fall”

News Topic 86:

Germany: Angela Merkel urges vigilance after Easter U-turn

The German chancellor addressed the German parliament after rejecting calls for a vote of no-confidence and undoing plans for extra Easter restrictions.

Germany: Angela Merkel urges vigilance after Easter U-turn | DW | 25.03.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the Bundestag on Thursday, a day after rejecting demands for a vote of no-confidence in her government. Lawmakers from the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) had called for the vote after the government’s chaotic handling of the proposed Easter circuit-breaker lockdown.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MerkelAlexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
March 25, 2021

We know Einstein’s view. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result.” They KNOW lockdowns don’t work, yet persist in imposing them and causing infinitely more damage than the virus itself. They are inept and rudderless.

1
Reply

Merkel backtracks on brutal Easter lockdown out of fear from public