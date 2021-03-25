Merkel’s Easter U-Turn, German Government in “Free Fall”
Germany: Angela Merkel urges vigilance after Easter U-turn
The German chancellor addressed the German parliament after rejecting calls for a vote of no-confidence and undoing plans for extra Easter restrictions.
Germany: Angela Merkel urges vigilance after Easter U-turn | DW | 25.03.2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the Bundestag on Thursday, a day after rejecting demands for a vote of no-confidence in her government. Lawmakers from the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) had called for the vote after the government’s chaotic handling of the proposed Easter circuit-breaker lockdown.
We know Einstein’s view. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result.” They KNOW lockdowns don’t work, yet persist in imposing them and causing infinitely more damage than the virus itself. They are inept and rudderless.