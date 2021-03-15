in Latest, Video

CDU crashes. Merkel running out of road.

CDU crashes. Merkel running out of road.

News Topic 75:

Merkel’s CDU battered in key German state elections

Losses in two states comes after party was hit by corruption scandals.

Merkel’s CDU suffers big losses in key regional elections

Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) suffered big losses in two state elections on Sunday, presenting Angela Merkel’s party with a major setback just months before the country chooses its next chancellor. According to initial projections by public broadcaster ARD, the conservative party posted its worst-ever results in both Baden-Württemberg, with about 24 percent of the vote, and in Rhineland-Palatinate, with 26 percent.

