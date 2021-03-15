in Latest, Video

Fake News alert: AP says Republicans “seized” on Cuomo to distract from “Biden’ success”

119 Views 2 Comments

Fake News alert: AP says Republicans “seized” on Cuomo to distract from “Biden’ success”

****News Topic 329*****
Republicans pounce: AP reports that Republicans have seized on Cuomo harassment allegations ‘to try to distract from Biden’s success’

Republicans pounce: AP reports that Republicans have seized on Cuomo harassment allegations ‘to try to distract from Biden’s success’

Two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a number of sexual harassment allegations (but not because of his attempt to hide COVID-19 deaths from the feds).

Ben Rhodes’ one-eighty on Andrew Cuomo didn’t escape the attention of Janice Dean & others

Ben Rhodes’ one-eighty on Andrew Cuomo didn’t escape the attention of Janice Dean & others

Yesterday during a phone conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called politicians demanding his resignation “reckless and dangerous,” and he also blamed “cancel culture” for all the criticism he’s facing. Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes sees a lesson in Cuomo’s story: Andrew Cuomo is a good lesson that treating people terribly for years ultimately forces a reckoning.

5 1 vote
Rate this article
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouCuomo

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
March 15, 2021

The notorious AP, AFP + Reuters are all 1st Grade Fake-News/Propaganda outfits and direct conduits to the corrupt neoliberal/globalist/imperialist western Deep-States Regimes + Elites/Oligarchs Disinformation Gaslighting BS’ing Propaganda Desks.

0
Reply
Doreen B. Fountain
Doreen B. Fountain
March 15, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I have just received my 3rd paycheck which said that $36285 that i have made in just one month by working online over my laptop. This job is amazing and its regular earnings are much better than my regular office job. Join this job now and start making money online easily by just using this link……..http://www.works79.com

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Doreen B. Fountain
-1
Reply

Scotland passes dangerous and oppressive “anti-free speech” law

CDU crashes. Merkel running out of road.