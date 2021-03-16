Vaccine death or coincidence? | The Conservative Woman

By Kate Dunlop

NEITHER our government nor the MSM seem keen to publicise potential physical harms from their drive to vaccinate everyone with an unlicensed, unproven medicine – one for which adverse reactions appear not to be being properly reported as described by a front-line consultant on TCW on Saturday – nor are agents of the NHS.

In America, Dr Fauci and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have declared publicly that no deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.

Unfortunately for them, the latest data from their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)which includes reports from December 14, 2020, to February 26, 2021, suggest a total of 1,265 deaths following administration of Covid vaccines.

VAERS was set up in 1990 to act as the US’s early warning system for safety problems in vaccines, but most people have little knowledge of it. Studies suggest massive under-reporting of vaccine harm perhaps in more than 90 per cent of incidences.

The UK system, the Yellow Card Scheme, is older than VAERS, having been introduced in 1964 after the thalidomide tragedy. Here, the onus is on health professionals to report harm and to assess ‘whether they consider the reaction to be serious and, if so, why’. There is no reason to expect that the UK system is any more accurate in determining the extent or the totality of harm than the US one.

What is clear is growing evidence of Newspeak in narrowing the range of causation and causality in reporting, with Covid deaths often diagnosed without tests or confirmed within a long window of time (28 days, 30 days whatever) and yet deaths from Covid jabs are denied.

Dr Tamara Sheffield, a US vaccine specialist, explained the difference in numbers of deaths reported and the CDC’s statement of ‘no vaccine deaths’ saying it ‘comes down to what can and can’t be proven’. Are the numbers showing ‘the vaccine caused the deaths, or there were deaths in people who received the vaccine? And those are two very different things.’

Current investigations by the CDC include the death of Barton Williams, a 36-year-old apparently healthy doctor in Tennessee who died about one month after receiving the second dose of a vaccine. At the time of his death only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (both mRNA) were approved. His death was attributed to multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-A) caused by asymptomatic Covid, though he never tested positive for the virus.

A CBS affiliate reported the death of a 39-year-old woman from Utah who died on February 5, four days after receiving a second dose of Moderna’s vaccine. Kassidi Kurill died of organ failure after her liver, heart and kidneys shut down. Her family confirm that she had no known medical issues or pre-existing conditions and her obituary states that she died from ‘apparent complications due to the second Covid-19 vaccination’.

Dr Erik Christensen, Utah’s chief medical examiner, confirmed that proving vaccine injury as a cause of death almost never happens. He could think of only one instance where a vaccine as the official cause of death would be likely to be confirmed. That would be in the case of immediate anaphylaxis where someone received a vaccine and died almost instantaneously. He said vaccine deaths are possible and do happen. ‘Just about every vaccine or anything you do [to] treat someone, when you inject something has a potential for a negative outcome. I’m sure VAERS can verify other vaccines have led to deaths.’

Last month a 58-year-old woman, Drene Keyes, died hours after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. State and federal officials said they did not know the cause of Keyes’ death or any underlying conditions that might have contributed. NBC News reported that although there was no autopsy the official report was that there was ‘no evidence’ that her death was ‘tied to the vaccine.’

What there is evidence of is a slew of concerning emails related to Keyes’ death, including one where the State Health Commissioner instructed public information officers that if reporters asked whether an autopsy was done on Keyes, they should say ‘a full autopsy was not needed to ascertain whether the death was related to the vaccination.’ Emails also revealed that officials inside and outside the health department were ‘concerned the death of Keyes, who is Black, could worsen vaccine hesitancy among minorities’. We certainly couldn’t have that.

As reported by the BMJ, on March 10 the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that Austria had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after one person had developed multiple thrombosis and died ten days after vaccination. Another person was admitted to hospital with pulmonary embolism after being vaccinated. The EMA said that two other reports of thromboembolic event cases had been received from the same batch, which was delivered to 17 EU countries and comprised a million doses.

In Europe, an increasing number of countries, including Norway, Germany, Belgium, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy and Latvia, have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Commenting on the decisions, Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said, ‘The problem with spontaneous reports of suspected adverse reactions to a vaccine [is] the enormous difficulty of distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence.’



A group of scientists and doctors have issued an open letter calling on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to answer urgent safety questions regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

They say: ‘There are serious concerns . . . that the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines by the EMA was premature and reckless, and that the administration of the vaccines constituted and still does constitute “human experimentation”, which was and still is in violation of the Nuremberg Code.’

You can read the full letter here.

