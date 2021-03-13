UK: 508 Dead and 297,274 Injured Following COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines

From HealthImpactNews.com / Reference: Gov.uk

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 11, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through February 28, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

They report a total of 508 deaths and 297,274 injuries.

For the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis they report:

2294 Blood disorders including 1 death

1153 Cardiac disorders including 26 deaths

5 Congenital disorder

819 Ear disorders

12 Endocrine disorders

1398 Eye disorders

10,534 Gastrointestinal disorders including 12 deaths

28,915 General disorders including 114 deaths

18 Hepatic disorders

528 Immune system disorders

2059 Infections including 38 deaths

458 Injuries including 1 death

1073 Investigations

587 Metabolic disorders including 1 death

12,823 Muscle & tissue disorders

24 Neoplasms

18.059 Nervous system disorders including 17 deaths

34 Pregnancy conditions including 1 death

1409 Psychiatric disorders

212 Renal & urinary disorders

389 Reproductive & breast disorders

3986 Respiratory disorders including 14 deaths

6809 Skin disorders including 1 death

20 Social circumstances

58 Surgical & medical procedures

1119 Vascular disorders including 1 death

Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 227 deaths and 94,809 injuries

For the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis they report:

1098 Blood disorders including 1 death

1922 Cardiac disorders including 39 deaths

16 Congenital disorders

1217 Ear disorders

36 Endocrine disorders

2150 Eye disorders

22,336 Gastrointestinal disorders including 5 deaths

71,732 General disorders including 153 deaths

29 Hepatic disorders

542 Immune system disorders

3839 Infections including 38 deaths

916 Injuries including 1 death

2436 Investigations

2644 Metabolic disorders including 2 deaths

24,631 Muscle & tissue disorders

18 Neoplasms including 1 death

43,951 Nervous system disorders including 19 deaths

20 Pregnancy conditions

3554 Psychiatric disorders

563 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death

297 Reproductive & breast disorders

5323 Respiratory disorders including 11 deaths

10,507 Skin disorders including 1 death

48 Social circumstances

151 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death

1635 Vascular disorders including 3 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 275 deaths and 201,622 injuries

For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:

2 Blood disorders

3 Cardiac disorder including 1 death

8 Ear disorders

12 Eye disorders

83 Gastrointestinal disorders

300 General disorders including 2 deaths

1 Hepatic disorders

1 Immune system disorders

12 Infections including 1 death

5 Injuries

11 Investigations

24 Metabolic disorders

82 Muscle & tissue disorders

186 Nervous system disorders

24 Psychiatric disorders

8 Renal & urinary

1 Reproductive & breast disorders

23 Respiratory disorders including 2 deaths

49 Skin disorders

1 Social circumstances

7 Vascular disorders

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 4 deaths and 796 injuries

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:

The overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.

Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.

However, 9 other European countries have halted the Oxford University/AstraZeneca experimental COVID shots due to concerns about fatal blood clots.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report