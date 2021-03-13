Inflation Rages On If You Look HERE. Spiral Out of Control Rapidly as Fed Won’t Act Fast!

source / The Money GPS

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices U.S. Services Sector Slows in January By Investing.com Investing.com – Activity in the U.S. economy’s service sector slowed to a five-month low in January, according to a report released on Tuesday, as worry over the impact of the government…

Hot Sea Cargo Market Quadruples Prices for Used Container Ships – Bloomberg

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation | Reuters

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation (Reuters) – Coffee processors in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of the beverage, are reporting significant cost increases in their operations, mostly related to transportation, and expect to raise retail prices soon.

Greenwich Homebuying Contracts Soar With New York City Exodus – Bloomberg

Soaring home prices are starting to alarm policymakers – POLITICO

Soaring home prices are starting to alarm policymakers Sure, the pandemic shut down basically everything. But the housing market? It’s kept on chugging along. In fact, prices are soaring. Still, the current pace of home price appreciation is unsustainable, they say. “I am worried that the price run-up is going to choke off first-time buyers,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

South Florida’s Real Estate Market Red Hot A Year Into COVID Pandemic – CBS Miami

South Florida’s Real Estate Market Red Hot A Year Into COVID Pandemic South Florida is seeing a crush of new housing buyers. So much so, it has created a seller’s market with many sellers getting top dollar. People from all over the Northeast in high-tax areas are making an effort to make South Florida their new home, but it’s not easy.

Gas prices in Los Angeles: Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days – ABC7 Los Angeles

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery grade lithium carbonate prices ( Benchmark Lithium Carbonate, Battery Grade, EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) increased by 68% in the first 2 months of 2021 in China on the back of high battery demand, particularly for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to high nickel chemistries.

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County “This marks the soft opening of the facility, and we look forward to our grand opening in early April,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said during Thursday’s call. “We continue to be excited about the elevated experience that this will bring to our customers in the tri-state area and across the country as we continue to open additional facilities.”

Robot waiter minimizes human contact at Portland-area bistro | Mail Tribune

Robot waiter minimizes human contact at Portland-area bistro At Bistro Royale in Beaverton, you can thank Milo for bringing and taking away your food by pushing his buttons. Most servers wouldn’t like that, but Milo is different – some might call him “futuristic. ”The restaurant, 12655 S. W. First St. in Beaverton, uses autonomous robots like Milo to limit contact between staff and customers.

The Best Way to Rob a Bank | Epsilon Theory

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.

