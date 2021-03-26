NATO troops in Lithuania neglect Covid-19 quarantine rules | The Baltic Word

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania. According to the battalion spokesman, the infected soldiers are from Norway, and the unit has been placed under lockdown. “We are confirming that Covid-19 had been detected in the Battlegroup during last weekend. The Battlegroup’s German commander decided therefore to put…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.