Fed Can Fight Inflation But Will Collapse the Economy. $3 Trillion Stimulus the Trigger Event?

Here we are, standing in the middle of an unbelievable point in time. There has been more stimulus from governments around the world than ever in history. The money supply has increased at a rate so rapid, there’s no way it won’t cause havoc. The dilution of the currency will create massive malinvestment unlike anything we have seen. But why worry, the Fed will bail you out, won’t they?
$GPS
Biden Team Prepares $3 Trillion in New Spending for the Economy – The New York Times
A pair of proposals would invest in infrastructure, education, work force development and fighting climate change, with the aim of making the economy more productive. WASHINGTON – President Biden’s economic advisers are pulling together a sweeping $3 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan that may be financed in part through tax increases on corporations and the rich.
The Fed can fight inflation, but it may come at a cost
One of the main reasons Federal Reserve officials don’t fear inflation these days is the belief that they have tools to deploy should it become a problem. Those tools, however, come with a cost, and can be deadly to the kinds of economic growth periods the U.S. is experiencing.
Tax Evasion: Richest 1% of Americans Hide 20% of Their Income From the IRS – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-22/tax-evasion-richest-1-of-americans-hide-20-of-their-income-from-the-irs
Scott Minerd on Twitter:
“The bond market has had difficulty sustaining rates at or near the Fed’s neutral rate projection, and we see no reason to expect a different result this time. The selloff has largely run its course. https://t.co/m2RQTdfV7R
https://t.co/ysuDGOrd23” / Twitter
The bond market has had difficulty sustaining rates at or near the Fed’s neutral rate projection, and we see no reason to expect a different result this time. The selloff has largely run its course. https://t.co/m2RQTdfV7R pic.twitter.com/ysuDGOrd23
The Fed’s Mixed Messaging on the Yield Curve | Guggenheim Investments
Fed Chair Jay Powell is giving conflicting guidance to bond investors. Last week’s FOMC meeting showed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) intends to maintain rates at zero even when the economy overshoots traditional measures of full employment and price stability. But Fed Chair Jay Powell stopped short of pushing back on the bear steepening of the Treasury curve.
The Fed’s Optimistic Neutral Rate Projection Is Almost Fully Priced In
Closing the gap
Big tech stocks carried the market early in the pandemic, but smaller stocks and others whose profits are tied closely to the economy’s strength have since roared back.
Stock market today: Stocks rise as tech rallies amid falling yields, Nasdaq closes more than 1% higher
U.S. stocks jumped on Monday led by technology shares as investors flocked back into growth names amid declining bond yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% to 13,377.54 as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 3,940.59, breaking a two-day losing streak.
United States Money Supply M1 | 1959-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical
Money Supply M1 in the United States increased to 6750.90 USD Billion in January from 6619.40 USD Billion in December of 2020. Money Supply M1 in the United States averaged 1104.09 USD Billion from 1959 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 6750.90 USD Billion in January of 2021 and a record low of 138.90 USD Billion in January of 1959.
Total Debt vs. GDP
Billions Of Dollars
Total Debt vs. GDP
$1 Of GDP / $1 Of Debt
All During Crisis Through Initial Recovery
Real 10-Year Interest Rates 1998-Present
Chip shortage has Detroit automakers struggling to maintain truck production
Detroit automakers are struggling to keep production and shipments of highly profitable pickup trucks going as interruptions in manufacturing across the world have led to a global semiconductor chip shortage that’s hitting the automotive industry. Ford Motor on Monday said it is cutting a shift at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville that produces its larger F-Series pickups and full-size SUVs.
WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal – source | Reuters
WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year, the office-sharing startup disclosed in a presentation shown to prospective investors as part of a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Momentum Worries Wall Street
(Bloomberg) — The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to
The Race to a Digital Currency
Dozens of countries’ central banks are researching a digital form of money
Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— FOOTNOTES —
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo
1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
“What do you think the impact of the $3 trillion stimulus package (Or whatever it eventually becomes) will be? Inflation? Business as usual?”
