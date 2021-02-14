Elon Musk invites Putin to talk on Clubhouse
“It Would Be A Great Honor To Speak To You”: Musk Seeks To Speak To Putin
In the latest surprising development from the world’s richest man, moments ago Elon Musk tweeted the official English twitter account of the Kremlin, i.e., Vladimir Putin, saying “would you like join me for a conversation” on the popular (and so far invite-only) new audio social network Clubhouse.
