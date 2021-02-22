in Latest, Video

Putin to Elon Musk, let's talk

50 Views

Putin to Elon Musk, let’s talk

****News Topic 298*****

Kremlin ‘interested’ in conversation with Elon Musk, after SpaceX founder invites Putin for chat on audio-only Clubhouse app

Kremlin ‘interested’ in conversation with Elon Musk, after SpaceX founder invites Putin for chat on audio-only Clubhouse app

On Sunday afternoon, a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to an online conversation went viral. Now, the Kremlin has responded – and it is interested. Speaking to the press, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin might be open to the idea.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinAlex ChristoforouElon Musk

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trudeau readies buyback program, tells reporter guns are now useless