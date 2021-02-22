Putin to Elon Musk, let’s talk
Kremlin ‘interested’ in conversation with Elon Musk, after SpaceX founder invites Putin for chat on audio-only Clubhouse app
On Sunday afternoon, a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to an online conversation went viral. Now, the Kremlin has responded – and it is interested. Speaking to the press, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin might be open to the idea.
