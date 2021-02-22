Trudeau readies buyback program, tells reporter guns are now useless
Justin Trudeau — Your guns are useless now…
Trudeau announces ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program, municipal handgun ban Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is launching the long-promised buyback program for what he has described as “assault” or “assault-style” firearms. The buyback program is part of a suite of new gun control measures promised by the federal Liberals in the 2019 election campaign, and follows the announcement of an executive order last May that changed the classification listings to prohibit roughly 1,500 “assault-style” weapons.
