in Latest, Video

Google threatens search pullout unless Australia changes law

100 Views 1 Comment

Google threatens search pullout unless Australia changes law

****News Topic 263*****

Google Threatens Shut Down In Australia Over Bill Designed To Better Compensate Content Providers

Google Threatens Shut Down In Australia Over Bill Designed To Better Compensate Content Providers

A huge controversy erupted last summer between major US social media platforms and the Australian government over a bill designed to better compensate and reward local news publishers, while bringing greater transparency to the way algorithms employed by Google, Facebook, and YouTube work.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGoogleAustralia

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
January 24, 2021

“Court Says Lockdowns ‘Catastrophically Wrong,’ Overall Mortality Normal & Biden’s Vaccine Passports”

0
Reply

Biden Ducks Big Russia Decisions

Amazon now says Mail-In Ballots full of “FRAUD”, demands in-person union vote