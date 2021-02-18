Trump is back. McConnell’s grip on GOP slipping
****News Topic 292*****
Trump Declares War On Mitch McConnell, Calls Him “A Dour, Sullen, And Unsmiling Political Hack”
Trump Declares War On Mitch McConnell, Calls Him “A Dour, Sullen, And Unsmiling Political Hack”
Donald Trump has some choice words for Senate Mitch McConnell (R-KY), after the Senate Minority Leader voted to acquit the former president, only to go on a tirade on the Senate floor (followed by a Wall Street Journal interview) in which he blamed Trump for the Jan.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.