Mitch McConnell, Dominion, and DC lobbyists
Dominion Lobbyists Paid McConnell Thousands Before He Crushed Election Integrity Bills, Ignored Election Contests – National File
Mitch McConnell quashed two election integrity bills in July last year, after receiving thousands in donations from Dominion lobbyists.
Mitch McCain. Aka Cocaine Mitch.
He sells out cheap.