in Latest, Video

Lockdowns push Greece towards another financial crisis

50 Views

Lockdowns push Greece towards another financial crisis

The Duran: Episode 832.

Greece Is Setting Itself Up for Another Financial Crisis

Greece Is Setting Itself Up for Another Financial Crisis | Antonis Giannakopoulos

Listen to the Audio Mises Wire version of this article. The Greek economy shrunk by a record 14 percent in the second quarter of 2020 while at the same time government efforts to ”cure” the economy have set the country on the road to cross the 200 percent debt-to-GDP ratio as the IMF forecasts.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUGreeceThe Duran

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mitch McConnell, Dominion, and DC lobbyists