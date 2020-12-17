Lockdowns push Greece towards another financial crisis
The Duran: Episode 832.
Greece Is Setting Itself Up for Another Financial Crisis
Greece Is Setting Itself Up for Another Financial Crisis | Antonis Giannakopoulos
Listen to the Audio Mises Wire version of this article. The Greek economy shrunk by a record 14 percent in the second quarter of 2020 while at the same time government efforts to ”cure” the economy have set the country on the road to cross the 200 percent debt-to-GDP ratio as the IMF forecasts.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.