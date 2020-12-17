in Latest, Video

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested. Parallels to Epstein run deep

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested. Parallels to Epstein run deep

Prince Andrew and the OTHER orgy island: A sex-obsessed tycoon accused of coercing underage girls into depravity at his Caribbean hideaway. No, not Jeffrey Epstein, but a second man who hosted Duke is now facing disgrace, writes TOM LEONARD

Prince Andrew and the OTHER orgy island

He was a super-vain fashion tycoon famous for his flamboyant outfits, so the extent of Peter Nygard’s downfall was painfully clear as he shuffled into a Canadian courtroom in shackles on Tuesday. He was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and prison-issue tracksuit trousers, his trademark flowing mane of grey hair scraped back into an untidy bun.

Manitoba RCMP affidavit claims ‘hundreds’ of victims in Nygard case

Manitoba RCMP affidavit claims 'hundreds' of victims in Nygard case

An affidavit provided by a Manitoba RCMP officer claims that there are “hundreds” of victims in a sex trafficking case against Peter Nygard. Sgt. Stefane Nicolas states that U.S. authorities have been looking into Nygard and others for a lengthy period of time.

