Patrick Byrne, Operation SNOWGLOBE and $18M to Hillary Clinton
Patrick Byrne claims that he was complicit in facilitating a bribe for Hillary Clinton in the amount of $18M on behalf of the FBI in January 2016. The bribe, which she accepted, was then going to be used by members of the Obama administration against Hillary after she was elected.
