Patrick Byrne, Operation SNOWGLOBE and $18M to Hillary Clinton

Patrick Byrne, Operation SNOWGLOBE and $18M to Hillary Clinton

Patrick Byrne Explosive — 'I facilitated an $18 million bribe for Hillary Clinton'…

Patrick Byrne Explosive – ‘I facilitated an $18 million bribe for Hillary Clinton’…

Patrick Byrne claims that he was complicit in facilitating a bribe for Hillary Clinton in the amount of $18M on behalf of the FBI in January 2016. The bribe, which she accepted, was then going to be used by members of the Obama administration against Hillary after she was elected.

