Patrick Byrne at the White House gives scoop on Trump-Powell meeting
Patrick Byrne details his Friday night meeting at the White House with Sidney Powell and General Flynn, accusing WH Counsel Pat Cipollone of leaking details to the New York Times. Byrne also says Mark Meadows is lying to Trump to get him to concede. “My involvement is I was in the room when it happened.
