Congress passes 5,593 page stimulus insult
House Passes Covid Porkulus Bill… $25 million for gender diversity program in Pakistan…
Stimulus Bill: $25 Million for Pakistan gender programs $1.4B for Asia Reassurance Initiative Act $250M in Palestinian aid $85M to Cambodia $700M to Sudan $135M to Burma $130M to Nepal Only $600 for each American. $500 million to Israel $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg.. 147 DA FUQ?!
