Barr uses Lockerbie Presser to sabotage Trump Special Counsel
The Duran: Episode 834.
AG Barr Sees “No Need” For Special Counsel On Hunter Biden
AG Barr Sees “No Need” For Special Counsel On Hunter Biden
Answering questions during his PanAm 103 terrorist bombing probe press conference, Attorney General William Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Additionally, Barr confirmed he does not plan to announce any actions on Hunter Biden before leaving DOJ.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
As for Barr and the rest, I will only say that relying on these very swampy creatures is a poor bet. I hope I’m wrong but I figure they have already bought a bigger rug. I said this nearly 15 months ago on this site. The Alexes have always had a touching faith in the integrity of some “lawyers” in the American system. Barr has been a deep state fixer for well over thirty years. He was brought in to do a short term fix for Trump in some kind of deal with the old republican (Bush) wing. But Barr’s… Read more »