Barr knew of Hunter & Uncle Jim investigation for 2 years…AND SAID NOTHING
The Duran: Episode 829.
Hunter Biden called father Joe and uncle Jim ‘office mates’ at building he planned to share with an ’emissary’ for chairman of Chinese energy company, new email claims
Hunter Biden called father Joe his ‘office mate’ at Rosemont Seneca
Email from 2017 shows request from Hunter Biden for four new office keys Keys were made for Joe, Jill and James Biden as well as Gongwen Dong Email describes Dong as ’emissary’ for CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming Hunter asked for office sign to read ‘Biden Foundation’ and ‘Hudson West’ Joe
Uncle Jim reminds me of those caricatures of crooked carny operators.
“Step right up. Hit 3 bottles and win the little lady a cupie doll (with my crooked gun sights).”