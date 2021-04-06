Hunter’s MacBook: “Certainly” could be mine, maybe mine…
Hunter Biden: Laptop “Certainly” Could Be Mine
Hunter Biden admitted in a Friday interview that the infamous “laptop from hell” which contained explosive evidence of shady business dealings and a trove of sexual material – some of it allegedly underage – “absolutely” could belong to him.
