in Latest, Video

Hunter’s MacBook: “Certainly” could be mine, maybe mine…

69 Views

Hunter’s MacBook: “Certainly” could be mine, maybe mine…
The Duran: Episode 932

Hunter Biden: Laptop “Certainly” Could Be Mine

Hunter Biden: Laptop “Certainly” Could Be Mine

Hunter Biden admitted in a Friday interview that the infamous “laptop from hell” which contained explosive evidence of shady business dealings and a trove of sexual material – some of it allegedly underage – “absolutely” could belong to him.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranHunter Biden

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Giant masked Easter Bunny joins Joe & Jill Biden, then visits Jen Psaki