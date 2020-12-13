Hunter, Burisma and 4 Federal Criminal Investigations.
The Duran: Episode 827.
The latest Ukraine document drop is really something.
Thread by @HansMahncke on Thread Reader App
The latest Ukraine document drop is really something (h/t @15poundstogo). For starters, Ciaramella (“Yikes”) and Ambassador Pyatt (“Buckle in”) were astonished that the media got wind of Biden’s scheme to extort the Ukrainian president. hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/… Someone forwarded a news article on how the Biden family were scamming the Ukraine to Ambassador Pyatt.
