New FBI emails detail how Hunter leveraged VP Biden trips to score BIG MONEY deals

The Duran: Episode 837.

Emails obtained by FBI detail how Hunter Biden landed Ukrainian gas gig in 2014

Memos show concerted strategy to leverage VP Joe Biden’s trip to Kiev to score Burisma Holdings deal.

In the weeks before he landed a deal with a Ukrainian gas company in 2014, Hunter Biden strategized with his business partner on how to leverage an upcoming official trip to Kiev by his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to clinch the lucrative arrangement, according to emails obtained a year ago by the FBI.

